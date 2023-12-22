We're Hiring Wednesday
Phoebe patient heads home for the holidays after overcoming life-threatening medical issues

“Every condition that he came to the hospital with could have been fatal.”
By Lenah Allen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia family is getting ready to welcome home their loved one who almost didn’t make it home for the holidays.

“I feel like I’ve got a second chance,” said Justin Mathews, a Phoebe patient.

Justin said he went through a series of serious medical issues after his doctor said he had pneumonia.

Justin Mathews was admitted into Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital last week.
Justin Mathews was admitted into Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital last week.(walb)

“He started turning real pale and sweating. I knew then something worse was happening inside his body,” Justin’s wife Brandy Mathews said.

After being treated for MRSA Pneumonia at a Tallahassee hospital, he was released back home, only to then get even worse. That’s when he came to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where doctors said he was in a near-fatal condition.

“Every condition that he came to the hospital with could have been fatal,” said Dr. Aedan McDonough, Phoebe’s Critical Care Physician.

Dr. McDonough tells me they not only found that Justin had a serious case of pneumonia and an infection but also, he was suffering from a Gastrointestinal bleed. But in a matter of days, Dr. McDonough and his team were able to find the source of the bleeding and nurse Justin back to health to get him home in time for Christmas.

Justin was suffering from a severe case of pneumonia while experiencing side effects from a GI...
Justin was suffering from a severe case of pneumonia while experiencing side effects from a GI Bleed.(Brandy Mathews)

“So just getting him home for Christmas and getting him home period is honestly a miracle in itself, especially with everything he had,” said McDonough

Justin said for him being home for the holidays is the ultimate Christmas present.

“I’m thrilled to go home for Christmas. I missed my kids so much. I’m happy to be home with my kids on Christmas,” he said.

If your loved one is still being treated at Phoebe you can go visit them from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during visitation hours.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

