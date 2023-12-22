Man killed in airplane crash on island in Lake Lanier, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead after an airplane crash in Hall County, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the plane crashed into a parking lot at the Lake Lanier Islands Resort near Pine Cove Drive around 5:15 p.m Thursday. The man was the only person inside the plane. Deputies said no one on the ground was injured.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Howard Lee Joe, 60.

According to FlightAware, the flight took off about 15 minutes before the crash.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.