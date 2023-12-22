Lowndes Co. soup kitchen closes its doors, community leaders look for new plan

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the doors to the Lowndes County soup kitchen will close, leaving nearly 200 regulars unsure of where to go for a hot meal. Community leaders are still looking for answers as to what is next.

According to Feeding America, more than 1 million Georgians are facing hunger, and more than 300,000 are children.

Yurshema Flanders, LAMP director, said, “Not only does the homeless population utilize the soup kitchen but individuals and families who have insecurity are depending on this meal that the soup kitchen provides.”

The Soup Kitchen Board says the kitchen started in 1982 with five local churches that saw a need and were able to help those by providing lunch each and every day, with few closures. He says, the soup kitchen is closing due to the endowment fund ending.

Currently, LAMP is housing nearly 80 individuals in their shelter — providing meals for breakfast, dinner and snacks. The closing of the soup kitchen will cause the shelter to need more food to keep residents fed.

“Not only does the homeless population utilize the soup kitchen but individuals and families who have insecurity are depending on this meal that the soup kitchen provides.” (Source: WALB)

Flanders said, “Plus our other agencies that providing meals to help sustain people with snacks and everything has increased because this will mean the that the shelter will have to increase the number of meals provided; and with the cost of groceries increasing, that is just a detrimental blow to our area.”

Some of the longtime volunteers shared with WALB off camera that many of those come to the soup kitchen early, waiting for them to open as this is normally their first and maybe there on meal of the day.

Dr. Ronnie Mathis, said, “But if you ask someone else who doesn’t stand where we stand and don’t see what we see they will put other priorities before food and shelter. Right food and shelter is at the top of the list for this community and the need of the people.”

The building is owned by Lowndes County and after the closing of the soup kitchen, they will use it for other purposes.

Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes told WALB that they are looking to use the county-owned building for a day reporting center — expanding services for those on probation to regain employment and get their GED.

Mathis said he is working with other local pastors, churches, and organizations to find a way to serve meals through the new year.

“I have had a plethora of phone calls from community leaders and pastors who have showed an interest in maintaining the soup kitchen because the possibility of not having it is a blow to the community,” Mathis said. “What we are planning on doing is coming together to utilize and formalize a plan to help maintain the soup kitchen into 2024, that is if we are allowed to. That is the question…can we make this work yes.”

Some community leaders have already collaborated to organize Valdosta Street Feed which is hosted on Mondays. However, they said that there is a need for more funding and volunteers.

“We are looking to expand that but we still need more. And we are looking for the city and counties help — financially with this effort,” Flanders said. “Volunteers are definitely needed as of now we are constant fixture at Goodwill.”

As of Thursday, Dec, 21, community leaders have met with city and county officials to determine what the future of the soup kitchen will be. At this time no details have been given.

As of Thursday, Dec. 21, community leaders have met with city and county officials to determine what the future of the soup kitchen will be.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.