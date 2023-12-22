We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

‘It’s just evil’: Beloved horse shot and killed in neighborhood; deputies searching for suspect

A beloved horse was shot and killed in a neighborhood over the weekend and deputies are searching for the suspect. (Source: KING, KAREN GREER, CNN)
By Julie Calhoun, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - A Washington state family and neighbors are mourning the loss of a beloved horse that was found shot and killed.

“He was the neighborhood star. Everybody loved him. He knew more people than we did,” community member Karen Greer said.

Flowers have been left in memory of the cherished horse in a Pierce County neighborhood.

Over the weekend, Greer said she went to feed LeMon but found a horrific scene instead.

Greer called her veterinarian to come over not knowing exactly what happened and that’s when they found a bullet hole.

According to Greer, neighbors heard a gunshot during the overnight hours.

She said LeMon was so friendly that he probably went right up to the shooter.

“All I could do was cry and scream,” Greer said. “It’s just evil.”

Pierce County deputies say no shell casing was found but the shooting remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has since been started to raise money for a reward in finding the person responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He had nine warrants but was additionally charged with 10 more charges after an investigation.
Man faces 19 drug, felony charges after arrest at Albany hotel
Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
Lee Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspect in SpongeBob mask
Crysta Collins, 41, of Blakely was arrested on Thursday.
Arrest made in death of Blakely man
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges

Latest News

Atlanta airport Friday morning.
Holiday travel rush off to a good start across Georgia
(Source: WALB)
GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank
(Source: CNN, WMTW, KEYT, WBFF)
Holiday travel delays minimal despite wet weather