GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma

ENIGMA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Enigma, the small town in Berrien County, has been arrested on multiple criminal charges by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Cecil Giddens, 79, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of simple battery, two counts of simple assault, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The arrest comes after investigations were launched when Giddens allegedly assaulted another city council member during an October 2023 meeting, and then another assault at a June 2023 city council meeting, per a GBI statement.

The district attorney’s office is also involved in prosecuting the case.

It is currently unclear if Giddens has been terminated, or if Mayor Pro Tem Ronald Harvin would immediately step into the mayor’s role.

This is an active investigation and WALB will bring you updates.

