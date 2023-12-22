Editorial: Thank you, South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On August 27th, 2001, Bob Campbell took a chance on a young man who had no clue about the broadcast TV industry. Little did I know that my career was about to be launched.

My 22 years here at WALB have been more rewarding than I could have ever imagined. As you may have heard, I have been granted an opportunity to become the new Vice President and General Manager at WVLT in Knoxville, Tenn. My wife and I are extremely excited about this next step. Over the past couple of days, I have been absolutely blown away by the calls, emails, social posts, and handshakes. I don’t know if I can begin to respond back to them all on a personal basis, so if I may take this moment to just say THANK YOU TO YOU ALL!

Thank you, South Ga., and especially my extended family in Ashburn! Thank you to my numerous co-workers, both active and retired who grew with me and worked alongside me for so many years. You have continued to make WALB a relevant, important, and a successful part of Southwest Georgia.

Thank you to my family. WALB has allowed me to raise an awesome bunch of kids and now adults. My wife, Greta, has been my support, my sounding board, my biggest defender, my script approver and is my best friend! And lastly, my God and Savior, without whom none of this is even possible.

My goal every day was to make a positive impact. Serve and serve again. Treat others as I would want to be treated. And have some fun while doing it all.

As I take my next step to WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee, I will be taking South Georgia. with me. It’s who I am. Again, from the bottom of my Heart, thank you all. I’ll only be a phone call, or text message away.

Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year South Ga.!

