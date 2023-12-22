Camilla councilmen dealt final legal blow over residency

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A state appeals court opinion has affirmed that two Camilla councilmen are unqualified to hold office for not being city residents.

Now, another order to remove the two councilmen from their seats has been made.

The 22-page opinion WALB received upholds the trial court’s judgment from July 2023 that ruled both councilmen, Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan, and City Councilman Venterra Pollard, are unqualified to be on the Camilla City Council.

The court of appeal came to this opinion after investigations found several alarming actions the councilmen carried out to stay on the city council.

Attorney Chris Cohilas tells WALB, that in the next 30 days, the court of appeals will send their judgment back to the trial court, and the decision will be final, which means both councilmen will lose their seats.

WALB reached out to both councilmen before the opinion was released. Currently, we have not received any response.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.