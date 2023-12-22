We're Hiring Wednesday
Camilla councilmen dealt final legal blow over residency

The original lawsuit claimed Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan lives in Pelham, and that City...
The original lawsuit claimed Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan lives in Pelham, and that City Councilman Venterra Pollard lives in Albany.(CamillaGA.net)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A state appeals court opinion has affirmed that two Camilla councilmen are unqualified to hold office for not being city residents.

Now, another order to remove the two councilmen from their seats has been made.

The 22-page opinion WALB received upholds the trial court’s judgment from July 2023 that ruled both councilmen, Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan, and City Councilman Venterra Pollard, are unqualified to be on the Camilla City Council.

The court of appeal came to this opinion after investigations found several alarming actions the councilmen carried out to stay on the city council.

Attorney Chris Cohilas tells WALB, that in the next 30 days, the court of appeals will send their judgment back to the trial court, and the decision will be final, which means both councilmen will lose their seats.

WALB reached out to both councilmen before the opinion was released. Currently, we have not received any response.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

