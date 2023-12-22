We're Hiring Wednesday
74-year-old shot in Colquitt Co. after argument over dog, livestock

Charges are pending and the district attorney is involved.
Charges are pending and the district attorney is involved.(WALB)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt County man is still in the hospital after being shot by his neighbor over an argument about a dog and livestock.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m,. Monday, Dec. 18, after the wife of a 74-year-old called to report that her husband had been shot.

The shooting was connected to an argument between two neighbors, a 74-year-old who raised goats and a 59-year-old dog owner, according to a statement from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The two had had prior issues over the 59-year-old’s dog getting into the goat pen, with no parties previously being injured. However, on Monday, the situation “escalated out of control,” per a comment from Colquitt County Investigator Will Pierce.

Pierce said an argument broke out over the dog and goats when after a fight ensued, a gun was brought out and led to the 74-year-old being shot in the leg.

He is currently still in a Thomasville treatment center with a shattered femur. He is in stable condition.

The reasoning for the gun being used and the criminal liability is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office. The only known witnesses to the shooting were the men involved in it.

Charges are pending and the district attorney is involved.

WALB will keep you updated on this story.

