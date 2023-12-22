19-year-old Cordele suspect arrested after months without being captured

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an aggravated assault suspect on several charges after he evaded capture for months.

Ajaylon Gray now faces the same charges he was wanted on in late September 2023, including:

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of misdemeanor underage possession of a handgun

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm during commission of a crime

Bench warrant

First-degree criminal damage to property

He was arrested on Thursday, December 21 by the sheriff’s office as well as the U.S. Marshals at the Travel Lodge in Cordele.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.