19-year-old Cordele suspect arrested after months without being captured
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an aggravated assault suspect on several charges after he evaded capture for months.
Ajaylon Gray now faces the same charges he was wanted on in late September 2023, including:
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Two counts of misdemeanor underage possession of a handgun
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm during commission of a crime
- Bench warrant
- First-degree criminal damage to property
He was arrested on Thursday, December 21 by the sheriff’s office as well as the U.S. Marshals at the Travel Lodge in Cordele.
