Winter is underway in South Georgia, what you need to know

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winter starts exactly on December 21st at 10:27 p.m. and at this time the sun will be pointed directly at the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. However, at exactly 10:27, the winter solstice will occur in that brief moment. A solstice (a term stems from the Latin word “solstitium” which means “point at which the sun stands still”) is when the Earth’s poles reach their maximum tilt away from the Sun. This happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere.

A quick fact about the winter solstice is that a full moon is very rare to happen on the day of the winter solstice. This phenomenon has only occurred 10 times in the last 300 years or so. The next time this is set to happen is 2094! Another thing to note is that the Winter Solstice is known as the astronomical start of winter, but for record-keeping purposes, meteorological winter starts on December 1st. This makes data about seasons easier to keep track of certain seasonal-related events.

This is especially critical for this winter because we are entering an El Niño winter for the first time in 4 years. What is El Niño? This is when the trade winds over the Pacific Ocean push warm water east toward the west coast of the Americas instead of toward Asia such as during a typical season.

The changes that we can see for an El Niño season are that the Southeast will see higher-than-average precipitation and equal chances for warmer, cooler, or near-average temperatures. The good news about a season like this will be the chance for additional rainfall could alleviate the drought in parts of the Southeast which has already been noticed in parts of South Georgia.

As we get further into the winter season, it’s also good to know where to go as temperatures get colder during the night. Recently, there have been some below-freezing temperatures at night. Make sure to check on our website to see when warming centers are available to use.

It’s also a good time to make sure everything looks good with your vehicle as we get further into winter. Owner of Gieryic Automotive Tom Gieryic speaks on what winter-specific car maintenance looks like, especially changes in tire pressure.

According to Gieryic, tire pressure decreases in the winter because of physics. for every seven degrees of temperature increasing or decreasing, the tire pressure loses 1 psi.

He also recommends getting your engine, coolant and brakes checked once winter comes around.

