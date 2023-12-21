We're Hiring Wednesday
Trending milder and wetter

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with chilly 50s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight another cold one as temperatures bottom out upper 20s low 30s. Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and slightly milder upper 50s on tomorrow. Thursday will be the shortest or darkest day of the year with only about 9-10 hours of sunlight. The winter solstice occurs at 10:26pm Thursday.

Cold stretch continues with lows mid-upper 30s on Friday. Seasonably cool low 60s are on tap through the afternoon.

Milder upper 60s and still dry as the weekend gets underway. More sunshine and pleasant on Saturday while clouds thicken on Sunday. Rain slides in late Sunday evening becoming likely on Christmas Day. On the holiday a few thunderstorms but none severe. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ are possible through midweek.

