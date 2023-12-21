We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toyota is recalling about 1 million vehicles over a potential problem with the passenger air bag.

The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.

The model years are between 2020 and 2022.

Toyota says the occupant classification system sensor in the recalled vehicles could short circuit.

The sensor helps identify whether the person sitting in the front passenger seat is an adult or a child based on weight.

Toyota says because of the possible glitch, the air bag may not deploy in certain kind of crashes when it should.

Toyota will notify owners of the recalled vehicles by the middle of February.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges
Mug shot of Germaine Stephens
Father facing murder charge in son’s Albany shooting death
A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in...
Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package
a suspected DoorDash employed delivery driver came to a house in Lee County under the false...
DoorDash driver charged in connection to stealing from Lee County home
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake

Latest News

Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as cease-fire talks gain momentum
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Rick Dietze has decked out his home this year in a glowing tribute to "National Lampoon's...
Man decks out home with more than 30,000 lights in tribute to ‘Christmas Vacation’