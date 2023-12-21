We're Hiring Wednesday
South Georgia man pleads guilty to flying drone to drop contraband at Macon State Prison

Officers discovered $1,000 in cash, marijuana, phone charges, three cell phones, clothing and more
Dedrick Daesean Sirmans faces a maximum of five years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine.
Dedrick Daesean Sirmans faces a maximum of five years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (WCTV) - A Lakeland, Georgia resident, who is accused of flying his unregistered drone and dropping contraband at Macon State Prison, pleaded guilty on Thursday. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dedrick Daesean Sirmans, 32, pleaded guilty to “one count of operating an aircraft eligible for registration knowing that the aircraft is not registered to facilitate controlled substance offense,” according to the DOJ.

The 32-year-old man faces a maximum of five years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the DOJ.

Around 1:30 a.m. on September 14 2020, Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) K-9 handlers were conducting a patrol of the grounds, according to DOJ, when handlers encountered Sirmans exiting a wooded area. Sirmans claimed he was there to meet a woman he found on the dating app, Tinder, according to DOJ’s press release.

However, once GDC officers conducted a search of the area, two plastic bags were located wrapped in black duct tape with fishing line attached and a black hard-shell case, according to the DOJ, which contained a large drone.

Officers also discovered $1,000 in cash, marijuana, phone charges, three cell phones, clothing, tobacco, rolling papers and a Bluetooth device, per DOJ.

Three pistols were later found in Sirmans car while parked on the road.

Sirmans’ sentencing is scheduled for March 7.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. says contraband in prisons is a danger to everyone inside the prison, where there is a high potential for violence and drug abuse, as well as inmates using cell phones to direct outside criminal activities. “As the threat of drones delivering contraband continues to grow, our office—working with law enforcement—will hold all those attempting to get prohibited items to prisoners to the fullest extent of the law,” said Leary.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General and the Georgia Department of Corrections investigated the case, the DOJ says.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Peach for the government, per DOJ’s release.

