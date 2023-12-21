South Georgia busy on National Signing Day
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - December 20, 2023, was the first day student-athletes who play football can sign their letters of intent with colleges across the country. It’s a busy day in South Georgia, a number of players making life changing decisions. These young men will continue their academics and playing career at the collegiate levels. Here is a list of the signings from the area.
The list will continue to be updated.
Dougherty Comprehensive High School
Kam Davis (RB) - Florida State Seminoles
Maurice Davis (DE) - Louisville Cardinals
Westover High School
Ryan Jenkins (DE) - South Florida Bulls
Thomasville High School
Cole Shaw (WR) - Mercer Bears
Coffee High School
Anthony Paulk (DB) - Charleston Southern Eagles
Wilcox County High School
B.J. Gibson (WR) - Florida State Seminoles
Berrien High School
Josiah Davis (DB) - Florida Gators
Colquitt County High School
Neko Fann (QB) - Mercer Bears
Ny Carr (WR) - Miami Hurricanes
Landen Thomas (TE) - Florida State Seminoles
Nick Pace (LB) - Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Jaden Fowler (OLB) - Wofford Terriers
Tyshon Reed (DE) - Duke Blue devils
Seminole County High School
Garrett Landing (OL) - Mars Hill Mountain Lions
Lowndes High School
Weston Edwards (LS) - Florida State Seminoles
Jacarre “Smoke” Flemming (RB) - Eastern Illinois Panthers
Marlon Evans Jr. (DB) - Georgia Military College Bulldogs
Romeo Hampton (OL/DL) - Georgia Military College Bulldogs
Daniel Jones (OL) - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Grant Laskey (TE) - North Carolina (Charlotte) 49ers
Brookwood School
T.J. Thomas (RB) - Elon Phoenix
Bainbridge High School
Antavious Murphy (WR) - Georgia Southern Eagles
Lee County High School
Leroy Jackson (DL) - North Carolina Tarheels
Devin Collier (RB/DB) - Georgia Southern Eagles
Valdosta High School
Eric Brantley (DL) - Colorado Buffalo
Jalen Burgess (OL) - Georgia Southern Eagles
Jaylen Bentley (DB) - Georgia Southern Eagles
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.