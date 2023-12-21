South Georgia busy on National Signing Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - December 20, 2023, was the first day student-athletes who play football can sign their letters of intent with colleges across the country. It’s a busy day in South Georgia, a number of players making life changing decisions. These young men will continue their academics and playing career at the collegiate levels. Here is a list of the signings from the area.

The list will continue to be updated.

Dougherty Comprehensive High School

Kam Davis (RB) - Florida State Seminoles

Maurice Davis (DE) - Louisville Cardinals

Westover High School

Ryan Jenkins (DE) - South Florida Bulls

Thomasville High School

Cole Shaw (WR) - Mercer Bears

Coffee High School

Anthony Paulk (DB) - Charleston Southern Eagles

Wilcox County High School

B.J. Gibson (WR) - Florida State Seminoles

Berrien High School

Josiah Davis (DB) - Florida Gators

Colquitt County High School

Neko Fann (QB) - Mercer Bears

Ny Carr (WR) - Miami Hurricanes

Landen Thomas (TE) - Florida State Seminoles

Nick Pace (LB) - Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jaden Fowler (OLB) - Wofford Terriers

Tyshon Reed (DE) - Duke Blue devils

Seminole County High School

Garrett Landing (OL) - Mars Hill Mountain Lions

Lowndes High School

Weston Edwards (LS) - Florida State Seminoles

Jacarre “Smoke” Flemming (RB) - Eastern Illinois Panthers

Marlon Evans Jr. (DB) - Georgia Military College Bulldogs

Romeo Hampton (OL/DL) - Georgia Military College Bulldogs

Daniel Jones (OL) - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Grant Laskey (TE) - North Carolina (Charlotte) 49ers

Brookwood School

T.J. Thomas (RB) - Elon Phoenix

Bainbridge High School

Antavious Murphy (WR) - Georgia Southern Eagles

Lee County High School

Leroy Jackson (DL) - North Carolina Tarheels

Devin Collier (RB/DB) - Georgia Southern Eagles

Valdosta High School

Eric Brantley (DL) - Colorado Buffalo

Jalen Burgess (OL) - Georgia Southern Eagles

Jaylen Bentley (DB) - Georgia Southern Eagles

