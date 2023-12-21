We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

South Georgia busy on National Signing Day

National Signing Day
National Signing Day(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - December 20, 2023, was the first day student-athletes who play football can sign their letters of intent with colleges across the country. It’s a busy day in South Georgia, a number of players making life changing decisions. These young men will continue their academics and playing career at the collegiate levels. Here is a list of the signings from the area.

The list will continue to be updated.

Dougherty Comprehensive High School

Kam Davis (RB) - Florida State Seminoles

Maurice Davis (DE) - Louisville Cardinals

Westover High School

Ryan Jenkins (DE) - South Florida Bulls

Thomasville High School

Cole Shaw (WR) - Mercer Bears

Coffee High School

Anthony Paulk (DB) - Charleston Southern Eagles

Wilcox County High School

B.J. Gibson (WR) - Florida State Seminoles

Berrien High School

Josiah Davis (DB) - Florida Gators

Colquitt County High School

Neko Fann (QB) - Mercer Bears

Ny Carr (WR) - Miami Hurricanes

Landen Thomas (TE) - Florida State Seminoles

Nick Pace (LB) - Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jaden Fowler (OLB) - Wofford Terriers

Tyshon Reed (DE) - Duke Blue devils

Seminole County High School

Garrett Landing (OL) - Mars Hill Mountain Lions

Lowndes High School

Weston Edwards (LS) - Florida State Seminoles

Jacarre “Smoke” Flemming (RB) - Eastern Illinois Panthers

Marlon Evans Jr. (DB) - Georgia Military College Bulldogs

Romeo Hampton (OL/DL) - Georgia Military College Bulldogs

Daniel Jones (OL) - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Grant Laskey (TE) - North Carolina (Charlotte) 49ers

Brookwood School

T.J. Thomas (RB) - Elon Phoenix

Bainbridge High School

Antavious Murphy (WR) - Georgia Southern Eagles

Lee County High School

Leroy Jackson (DL) - North Carolina Tarheels

Devin Collier (RB/DB) - Georgia Southern Eagles

Valdosta High School

Eric Brantley (DL) - Colorado Buffalo

Jalen Burgess (OL) - Georgia Southern Eagles

Jaylen Bentley (DB) - Georgia Southern Eagles

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges
A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in...
Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package
a suspected DoorDash employed delivery driver came to a house in Lee County under the false...
DoorDash driver charged in connection to stealing from Lee County home
On Monday, Dec. 18, the School district announced that Rusty Meadows had been placed on...
Cook Co. principal placed on administrative leave in wake of criminal activity allegations
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to three additional charges in multiple rape cases.
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to 3 additional charges in multiple rape cases

Latest News

Highlighting the top performers from the 2023 High School Football season!
2023 Locker Room Report High School Football Awards Show
Thomas County Central is one of two South Ga. teams making a return to the Benz.
2023 GHSA State Football Championship
WALB's Sports Team goes live from Atlanta before the GHSA State Championship games.
GHSA 2023 State Football Championship
Lee County vs Monroe (Boys)
Trojans Boys Basketball comes out on top in Friday night thriller