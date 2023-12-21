We're Hiring Wednesday
Some roads around Phoebe Putney to reopen as sewer project progresses

Southbound traffic on Jefferson Street will still be detoured at 7th Avenue and northbound traffic will be rerouted at Society Avenue.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Streets around Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital previously shut down due to sewer line work will soon reopen, according to a statement from the hospital.

The partial street reopenings will reportedly make it easier to get to the emergency room and main entrances.

Road work in the 4th Avenue intersection that leads to the ER is expected to be completed by Dec. 22, and the work zone will shift to the 5th Avenue intersection.

City officials plan to fully reopen Jefferson Street from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue, giving another route to the ER and easier access to the hospital and the medical towers, per a statement.

Southbound traffic on Jefferson Street will still be detoured at 7th Avenue and northbound traffic will be rerouted at Society Avenue.

Jefferson Street road closure sewer project update
Jefferson Street road closure sewer project update(Source: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital)

“We are excited that the city continues to make progress on this vital sewer project and that the end is now in sight.  We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding, and we look forward to the day when the detours around our campus come to an end,” said Deb Angerami, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s CEO.

For more information on road reopening and parking around Phoebe, click here.

