PHOTOS: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robbery suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect who held a gas station clerk at gunpoint during a robbery is now wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The armed robbery happened early on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. at the Philema Express gas station in Lee County.

The suspect walked into the gas station while masked and with a gun covered by a cloth and told the clerk to empty the register.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

