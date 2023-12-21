We're Hiring Wednesday
PHOTOS: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robbery suspect

Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect who held a gas station clerk at gunpoint during a robbery is now wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The armed robbery happened early on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. at the Philema Express gas station in Lee County.

The suspect walked into the gas station while masked and with a gun covered by a cloth and told the clerk to empty the register.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

