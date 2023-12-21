PHOTOS: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect who held a gas station clerk at gunpoint during a robbery is now wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The armed robbery happened early on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. at the Philema Express gas station in Lee County.
The suspect walked into the gas station while masked and with a gun covered by a cloth and told the clerk to empty the register.
If you can identify the suspect, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
