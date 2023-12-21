We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Numerals ‘2024′ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve

Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made their debut on Broadway. (AP Video by Joseph B. Frederick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like New Year’s Eve in New York.

The numerals “2024″ were delivered Wednesday to Times Square for its famous street party to ring in the New Year.

Organizers said the lighted display arrived in the famous square following a coast-to-coast road trip covering more than 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers).

After being tested out Wednesday, they’ll remain on display through Friday for people to see and photograph up close.

“Like every good Broadway show, we have dress rehearsals, so we want to get them out,” explained Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “We want to test them out, make sure that they work.”

The numerals will then be raised atop One Times Square, where they’ll light up when the ball drops to mark the beginning of 2024.

Teresa Hui, a Brooklyn resident who was among those on hand for Wednesday’s ceremonial arrival, said she comes out every year despite her general aversion for the tourist mecca.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” she said. “As a local, we try to avoid this place like the plague.”

“It’s a tradition. I do it every year,” Renell Grant, a Harlem resident, echoed. “Why? I am starting off the New Year with hope, joy, love, good perspectives.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges
A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in...
Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package
a suspected DoorDash employed delivery driver came to a house in Lee County under the false...
DoorDash driver charged in connection to stealing from Lee County home
On Monday, Dec. 18, the School district announced that Rusty Meadows had been placed on...
Cook Co. principal placed on administrative leave in wake of criminal activity allegations
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to three additional charges in multiple rape cases.
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to 3 additional charges in multiple rape cases

Latest News

Some Georgia Power customers feel, “This is sad because bills are already high enough.”
Georgia Power increases rates by 6%
Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made...
'2024' numbers arrive in Times Square
“We should be right at 700, probably a little more.”
Salvation Army Angel Christmas Tree serves 700 in Lowndes County
The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed...
Passenger caught with bullets concealed in baby diaper at security checkpoint, TSA officers say