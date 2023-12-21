New round of applications for Georgia energy assistance program start next month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Are you looking for help paying energy bills? The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that can help you pay to heat and cool your home.

Each household can apply for one heating and cooling assistance program per year.

Georgia received $139.4 million this year for the program. The funds are available to homeowners and renters who need help to heat their homes, but the amount is determined based on household size, income and the number of seniors in the home.

To qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $29,713, and for a household of five, it’s $66,284.

To find the Georgia Community Action Agency closest to you, click here.

Howard Grant, the CEO of the Futon Atlanta Community Action Association (FACAA) said their organization has been busy fielding calls.

“I’ve found some seniors who chose to turn their power off because they can’t afford a large power bill,” said Grant.

Georgia residents 65 and older or those who are medically homebound will be able to apply via their local Community Action Agencies (CAA) as soon as the application period opens on Dec. 1, 2023. CAAs will take applications for all other eligible residents beginning Jan. 2, 2024.

FACAA received more than 50,000 phone calls in two hours on the first day the funding was opened up. Grant said they expect more in January when more people are eligible.

All applicants should be prepared to provide their local CAA with the following information:

Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider

Social Security numbers for each household member

Proof of citizenship for each household member

Proof of income (ex: a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household member(s), if applicable

Funds are administered through local CAAs on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are expired.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.