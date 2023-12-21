We're Hiring Wednesday
Man wanted on child sex charges in Albany

Mugshot of Carlton Hardrick
Mugshot of Carlton Hardrick(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently wanted by Albany police for making sexual contact with an underage female.

Carlton Hardrick, 24, is facing charges after he reportedly made contact with a 10-year-old female relative, according to a police release.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

