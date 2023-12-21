We're Hiring Wednesday
Man faces 19 drug, felony charges after arrest at Albany hotel

He had nine warrants but was additionally charged with 10 more charges after an investigation.
He had nine warrants but was additionally charged with 10 more charges after an investigation.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is facing 19 charges after being arrested at an Albany hotel on Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) along with a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) task force went to Kings Inn to arrest a suspect wanted on 9 previous charges.

Brennan Terrell Woods, 33, was arrested and charged with Albany police warrants of kidnapping and 3rd degree cruelty to children charges. He also faces two charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police officers and driving while license suspended by the ADDU. He also faces a trafficking in methamphetamine charge by the GBI.

While law enforcement searched his hotel room, they also reportedly found several illegal drugs and drug-related items. He was then additionally charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in heroin
  • Possession marijuana (with intent to distribute)
  • Possession of schedule II (with intent to distribute) (Oxycodone)
  • Possession of dangerous drugs (Ciprofloxacin)
  • Possession of dangerous drugs (Clindamycin)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of drug related objects
  • Drugs not in their original container

