Man faces 19 drug, felony charges after arrest at Albany hotel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is facing 19 charges after being arrested at an Albany hotel on Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) along with a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) task force went to Kings Inn to arrest a suspect wanted on 9 previous charges.

Brennan Terrell Woods, 33, was arrested and charged with Albany police warrants of kidnapping and 3rd degree cruelty to children charges. He also faces two charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police officers and driving while license suspended by the ADDU. He also faces a trafficking in methamphetamine charge by the GBI.

While law enforcement searched his hotel room, they also reportedly found several illegal drugs and drug-related items. He was then additionally charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in heroin

Possession marijuana (with intent to distribute)

Possession of schedule II (with intent to distribute) (Oxycodone)

Possession of dangerous drugs (Ciprofloxacin)

Possession of dangerous drugs (Clindamycin)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug related objects

Drugs not in their original container

