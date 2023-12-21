Man faces 19 drug, felony charges after arrest at Albany hotel
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is facing 19 charges after being arrested at an Albany hotel on Wednesday.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) along with a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) task force went to Kings Inn to arrest a suspect wanted on 9 previous charges.
Brennan Terrell Woods, 33, was arrested and charged with Albany police warrants of kidnapping and 3rd degree cruelty to children charges. He also faces two charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police officers and driving while license suspended by the ADDU. He also faces a trafficking in methamphetamine charge by the GBI.
While law enforcement searched his hotel room, they also reportedly found several illegal drugs and drug-related items. He was then additionally charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession marijuana (with intent to distribute)
- Possession of schedule II (with intent to distribute) (Oxycodone)
- Possession of dangerous drugs (Ciprofloxacin)
- Possession of dangerous drugs (Clindamycin)
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of drug related objects
- Drugs not in their original container
