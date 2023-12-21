We're Hiring Wednesday
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake

Artez Moore’s body was found near Carr Lake in Leon County early last month
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.(WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia man is awaiting extradition to Leon County after being charged with kidnapping and murdering a man in Leon County, according to a press release shared Wednesday by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore. The Bainbridge man’s body was found last month near Carr Lake in Leon County, according to authorities. LCSO confirmed Wednesday that Moore was fatally shot.

Moore’s family told WCTV after his remains were found that he was visiting loved ones in Tallahassee at the time of his death.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Jenkins on November 21 on a Leon County warrant, and he is currently in custody at the Muscogee County Jail, according to LCSO and MCSO. The arrestee is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping to facilitate felony, LCSO said.

In addition to his charges in Florida, Jenkins is facing charges in Georgia in connection to allegedly fleeing arrest, the MCSO said. He is accused of felony fugitive from justice (murder), felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction of an officer and reckless driving, according to the Georgia county sheriff’s office.

Crime scene tape blocking off a ramp leading to Carr Lake where Artez Moore's body was found.
Crime scene tape blocking off a ramp leading to Carr Lake where Artez Moore's body was found.(WCTV)

He will be extradited back to Leon County, authorities said.

LCSO first deemed Moore’s death suspicious after finding his body the morning of November 9 on the 400 block of Cedar Hill Road. Leon County Sheriff’s dive teams, fire department and airboats responded to the call that day.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crime to contact the LCSO Violent Crimes Unity at 850-574-TIPS.

