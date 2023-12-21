We're Hiring Wednesday
Leesburg police host 2023 Shop with a Cop event

Officials hope the turnout and support will be even bigger next year.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Leesburg Police Department School Resource Division held its annual Shop with a Cop event Thursday, blessing 14 children.

Each school resource officer was able to pick two kids from the Lee County School System who needed a little extra love this Christmas season and spend $100 on each. This is the department’s third year doing this, and they say they enjoy it each year!

“Leesburg Police Department is really really big on being in the community with the kids and the youth,” Captain Jason Anthony, a Lee County School resource officer, said. “We’re out we’re trying to make Christmas for all these babies out here, and we’re going to continue to do it. It’s a very great experience for us, and a great experience for the kids as well. And it builds rapport — that’s the biggest thing about it. Building the rapport with these babies. It has to start with the babies, and this is the event to do it.”

The police department says they look forward to picking more students to shop with next year.

14 kids were blessed with $100 worth of Christmas gifts today.
14 kids were blessed with $100 worth of Christmas gifts today.(Source: WALB)

