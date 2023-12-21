Georgia Power increases rates by 6%

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After almost 15 years of debates over who will pay for two new nuclear reactors in Georgia, state regulators approved another rate increase for Georgia Power customers.

The Georgia Public Service Commission approved an additional 6% rate increase to pay for $7.56 billion in remaining costs at Georgia Power Company’s Plant Vogtle.

The increase is projected to add almost nine dollars a month to a typical residential monthly bill of $157 beginning in March 2024. Each reactor can power 500,000 homes and businesses without releasing any carbon.

Some Georgia Power customers feel “This is sad because bills are already high enough.”

But a Georgia Power spokesperson says they believe this decision acknowledges all parties involved and, “takes a balanced approach that recognizes the value of this long-term energy asset for the state of Georgia and affordability needs for customers.”

Since this will affect several Georgians, Georgia Power does have information on its website that lists over 500 organizations that provide assistance resources for Georgia Power customers and non-customers.

