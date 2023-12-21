Dawson City Council votes to keep city manager

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson City Manager Tracey Hester is returning to work Thursday. The 4-3 vote by council members just six days after Hester was put on administrative leave with pay.

During the Wednesday, Dec. 20, special called meeting, Dawson City Council members went into executive session for about an hour to discuss the employment of Hester, after a range of complaints including water bills not being issued on time.

Many came to hear the fate of the city manager, like Ada Lemons-McIntyre, the former mayor of Dawson.

“I stayed here from 6 o’clock until now,” said Lemons-McIntyre. “...and they sold out just like I was expecting them to sell out.”

Lemons-McIntyre says she’s disappointed by the decision of the board to keep Hester. She tells WALB she’s not surprised by the vote.

“I was not surprised, but I was hoping that it would be a change on tonight. But the change is coming, it’s coming,” she said.

WALB did try to speak with Mr. Hester, but he declined an interview. In addition to the City Manager’s employment, council members also voted that a forensic audit be conducted on the city about water meter issues.

We’re working to get a comment from the city about the exact reason for Hester’s suspension, and if any other complaints against him were discussed tonight.

Stay with us for updates.

