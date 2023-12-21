We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dawson City Council votes to keep city manager

Tracey Hester was put on administrative leave with pay less than a week ago, while the city council reviewed his work.
Many came to hear the fate of the city manager, including a former mayor of Dawson.
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson City Manager Tracey Hester is returning to work Thursday. The 4-3 vote by council members just six days after Hester was put on administrative leave with pay.

During the Wednesday, Dec. 20, special called meeting, Dawson City Council members went into executive session for about an hour to discuss the employment of Hester, after a range of complaints including water bills not being issued on time.

Many came to hear the fate of the city manager, like Ada Lemons-McIntyre, the former mayor of Dawson.

“I stayed here from 6 o’clock until now,” said Lemons-McIntyre. “...and they sold out just like I was expecting them to sell out.”

Lemons-McIntyre says she’s disappointed by the decision of the board to keep Hester. She tells WALB she’s not surprised by the vote.

“I was not surprised, but I was hoping that it would be a change on tonight. But the change is coming, it’s coming,” she said.

WALB did try to speak with Mr. Hester, but he declined an interview. In addition to the City Manager’s employment, council members also voted that a forensic audit be conducted on the city about water meter issues.

We’re working to get a comment from the city about the exact reason for Hester’s suspension, and if any other complaints against him were discussed tonight.

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges
Mug shot of Germaine Stephens
Father facing murder charge in son’s Albany shooting death
A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in...
Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
a suspected DoorDash employed delivery driver came to a house in Lee County under the false...
DoorDash driver charged in connection to stealing from Lee County home

Latest News

Many came to hear the fate of the city manager, including a former mayor of Dawson.
Dawson City Council votes to keep city manager
Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
PHOTOS: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robbery suspect in SpongeBob mask
He had nine warrants but was additionally charged with 10 more charges after an investigation.
Man faces 19 drug, felony charges after arrest at Albany hotel
Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery