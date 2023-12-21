We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges
Mug shot of Germaine Stephens
Father facing murder charge in son’s Albany shooting death
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in...
Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package
An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a...
Victim identified in Blakely death investigation

Latest News

For a household of one, the income threshold is $29,713, and for a household of five, it’s...
New round of applications for Georgia energy assistance program start next month
The Social Security Administration is reportedly wanting an Alabama man to repay nearly...
‘This is a mistake’: Social Security demanding man repay $92,000 in overpayments
FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in...
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan
Mugshot of Carlton Hardrick
Man wanted on child sex charges in Albany