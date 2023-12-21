We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One lucky Georgian is waking up $50,000 richer.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $620 million after Wednesday night’s drawing turned no grand prize winners. But a ticket matching four numbers and the Powerball was sold in Georgia, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, are 27, 35, 41, 56, 60 and the Powerball is 16.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The estimated $620 million jackpot has a cash value of nearly $311 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges
Mug shot of Germaine Stephens
Father facing murder charge in son’s Albany shooting death
A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in...
Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
a suspected DoorDash employed delivery driver came to a house in Lee County under the false...
DoorDash driver charged in connection to stealing from Lee County home

Latest News

Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
PHOTOS: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robbery suspect in SpongeBob mask
He had nine warrants but was additionally charged with 10 more charges after an investigation.
Man faces 19 drug, felony charges after arrest at Albany hotel
Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake