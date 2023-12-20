WALB Investigates: Were Dougherty County EMS resources used improperly?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns over whether Dougherty County emergency services were being improperly used for a private business were brought to WALB’s attention back in October 2023. We were told that ambulances were ordered to do standby services at U.S. 19 Dragway’s races despite having accumulated debt with Dougherty County EMS.

U.S. 19 Dragway has been here in Albany for over 50 years — the 19.2 acres is not only home to a drag strip but also an event venue. But at least one county leader raised concerns about the Dragway’s debt and their continued use of emergency services.

Previous owners of the Dragway accumulated over $6,000 in debt with Dougherty County EMS. (walb)

“Everything about races is about safety. They’ve got to have their seatbelt on. They have to have their helmet on. We have to be so many feet, the spectators can’t be right up on the track. They have to be so many feet away from it,” said Marcus Glass, U.S. 19 Dragway owner.

A part of those state safety regulations is having standby ambulance services at every race — a challenge the Dragway faced after Dougherty County EMS denied them services because of its accumulated debt.

Documents WALB obtained from open records showed that the Dragway owed over $6,000 to Dougherty County EMS from stand-by services they did from November 2021 to March 2023. The EMS stand-by fee is currently $75 per hour. Glass said he was able to prove to county officials that the debt is the previous owner’s responsibility to resolve, which wouldn’t stop the Dragway from acquiring emergency services.

But resources are tight. the Dougherty County EMS director recently said the EMS ambulance fleet is in a critical state. Most of the ambulances have high mileage on them and often need repairs and the Department is short-staffed. There are currently 23 open positions.

“If it is the policy of Dougherty County, the EMS or the county to say we no longer service community recreations which we fall into,” Glass said. “That means that they would no longer service the fair, they would no longer service high schools. If they say they’re not going to do that anymore because they’re short staff, then that’s something we can accept.”

Dougherty county EMS Director Sam Allen say the ambulance fleet is currently in crisis. (walb)

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen reached out to Dougherty County EMS director Sam Allen for an interview on the use of ambulances at the Dragway, but according to protocols, the county issued a statement, which said ” there is currently no policy for Dougherty County non-emergency standby services.”

Acting County Administrator Barry Brooks still ordered EMS services for the Dragway.

“It’s not a decision I really wanted to make. I was hoping that our policy addressed it but then I found out that we really don’t have a policy that establishes minimum standards for EMS Coverage in our county,” Brooks said.

Right now, there’s only a County Code that allows the County Administrator to make that decision. The County is now in the process of creating that policy.

“Bottom line is that we’re in the middle of finishing that policy that will speak to our 911 coverage in Dougherty County,” Brooks said. “It will set a baseline standard for us in the future EMS directors can follow, (and) county administrators can follow. It’ll set up a fee schedule that is reasonable and will cover the costs for us to do non-911 events.”

For now, the county will answer non-emergency stand-by service calls on an event-by-event basis. Glass tells WALB that the absence of the policy can be a detriment to having entertainment resources in the community.

“We just want the services that they would give to any other entity that would need those services. And we want to bring something to Dougherty County that is going to matter for the families, that’s going to matter to bring dollars into this county and for people to have fun and something to do,” he said.

Brooks said the draft of that policy is currently in the works and on its way to the county’s public safety committee. After that, it will be on its way to the board of commissioners for approval. It’s expected to possibly be approved by March 2024.

