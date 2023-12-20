We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta police search for missing, possibly venerable man

Photo of Willie Brantley
Photo of Willie Brantley(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man last seen leaving Valdosta’s South Georgia Medical Center is now missing. Valdosta police now need help finding him.

Willie James Brantley, 57, of Madison, Florida, was last seen leaving South Georgia Medical Center against medical advice, according to Valdosta police.

Police say Brantley is unfamiliar with the Valdosta area and may be vulnerable.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, plaid pajama bottoms and no shoes or jacket. He is around 5′7″ and 112 pounds.

If you see him or know his location, you are asked to call VPD by dialing 911. Valdosta police can also be contacted at (229) 293-3150.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

