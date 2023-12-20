We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Valdosta police release update on deadly hit-and-run of 16-year-old

The Valdosta Police Department is asking anyone who traveled through that area at that time to...
The Valdosta Police Department is asking anyone who traveled through that area at that time to contact them since they have not yet received any response from the public.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department released an update regarding the Dec. 9 hit-and-run incident that ended in the death of a 16-year-old Valdosta High School football player.

Between 6:10 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., several dogs and Samuel Johnson were involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

VPD said that multiple vehicles drove through the high-traffic area and did not stop.

Police are asking anyone who traveled through that area at that time to contact them since they have not yet received any response from the public.

On Dec. 11, VPD released information on the vehicle involved in the incident. Immediately after the information was released, the vehicle and the driver were identified, according to police.

The driver is reportedly fully cooperating with police. The department said it will not be identifying the driver involved.

On Dec. 14, an additional press release was issued updating the public. It said that VPD submitted evidence to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Laboratory for analysis and is awaiting results.

Since the accident, the VPD Traffic Unit has continued the investigation, according to police.

Per the prior media release, VPD is also working closely with the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Victim’s Advocates to provide updates on the progress of the investigation to Samuel Johnson’s family.

“This is a tragic event our agency is continuing to investigate, with the assistance of other partnering agencies, while we keep the family informed. Numerous false narratives and speculations have been released by the public on social media platforms, all of which continue to be a hinderance to our investigation. Our department ensures everyone, a thorough investigation is being conducted and the family will continue to be notified with updates on the case,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges
A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in...
Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package
On Monday, Dec. 18, the School district announced that Rusty Meadows had been placed on...
Cook Co. principal placed on administrative leave in wake of criminal activity allegations
a suspected DoorDash employed delivery driver came to a house in Lee County under the false...
DoorDash driver charged in connection to stealing from Lee County home
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to three additional charges in multiple rape cases.
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to 3 additional charges in multiple rape cases

Latest News

An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Blakely
Mykeil Rashaud Rivers mugshot.
Albany police searching for suspect wanted on several charges including aggravated assault, cruelty to children
Photo of Willie Brantley
Valdosta police search for missing, possibly vulnerable man
Jack's Family Restaurant is set to open in January 2024.
Jack’s Family Restaurant coming to Albany in January 2024