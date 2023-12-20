Valdosta police release update on deadly hit-and-run of 16-year-old

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department released an update regarding the Dec. 9 hit-and-run incident that ended in the death of a 16-year-old Valdosta High School football player.

Between 6:10 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., several dogs and Samuel Johnson were involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

VPD said that multiple vehicles drove through the high-traffic area and did not stop.

Police are asking anyone who traveled through that area at that time to contact them since they have not yet received any response from the public.

On Dec. 11, VPD released information on the vehicle involved in the incident. Immediately after the information was released, the vehicle and the driver were identified, according to police.

The driver is reportedly fully cooperating with police. The department said it will not be identifying the driver involved.

On Dec. 14, an additional press release was issued updating the public. It said that VPD submitted evidence to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Laboratory for analysis and is awaiting results.

Since the accident, the VPD Traffic Unit has continued the investigation, according to police.

Per the prior media release, VPD is also working closely with the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Victim’s Advocates to provide updates on the progress of the investigation to Samuel Johnson’s family.

“This is a tragic event our agency is continuing to investigate, with the assistance of other partnering agencies, while we keep the family informed. Numerous false narratives and speculations have been released by the public on social media platforms, all of which continue to be a hinderance to our investigation. Our department ensures everyone, a thorough investigation is being conducted and the family will continue to be notified with updates on the case,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

