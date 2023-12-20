We're Hiring Wednesday
Thomasville Police Department welcomes new K-9 from the Netherlands

“We are elated to welcome K-9 Koti to the TPD family,” said Chief John Letteney
A new K-9 from the Netherlands has officially joined Thomasville Police Department's team and...
A new K-9 from the Netherlands has officially joined Thomasville Police Department’s team and is ready to serve and protect the community.(Thomasville Police Department)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A new K-9 from the Netherlands has officially joined Thomasville Police Department’s team and is ready to serve and protect the community.

K-9 Koti’s arrival comes after he was purchased with a large donation of $16,000 from the William Howard Flowers, Jr. Foundation Inc., according to Thomasville Police Department’s Major Shane Harris.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation, which assisted with the costs associated with the purchase and training of Koti,” Harris said. “We are thankful to serve a community filled with partners that graciously show their support in a wide variety of ways.”

K-9 Koti is trained in narcotics search, tracking people, apprehension and article search, which includes finding lost or dropped items, according to the City. He recently completed a six-week training course in Lexington, North Carolina with Officer Haley Groover.

Groover, who is the first female K-9 handler of TPD, will serve as Koti’s first-ever handler and says being a K-9 handler for the last four plus years is by far the best job in law enforcement.

“Koti is my second K-9, and I am his first handler,” said Groover. “It has been the most rewarding opportunity that this agency could have given me. People love dogs, and even if they can’t pet Koti, a dog never fails to bring a smile to their faces. The bonus is that I get to bring one of my best friends with me, every day to work, and I’ll have a dynamic partner who is prepared to assist me while serving and protecting this wonderful community.”

What made K-9 Koti stand out during the K-9 selection process was his friendly traits, strong apprehension skills, according to the City, and his ability to quickly adapt and overcome environmental changes.

The new Netherlands K-9 loves his toys and receiving affection from Officer Grover, the City says.

K-9 Koti replaced K-9 Kaiko, who retired.

