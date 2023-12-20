Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in Dougherty County.

According to the Dougherty County Police Department, on Saturday, Dec. 16, a UPS driver was delivering a package to East Park Mobile Homes when three men beat him and robbed him of his phone and pocket knife.

The victim told police he had no idea who the men were, but he did notice some distinctive marks and tattoos on them.

He says one suspect had two teardrops under his left eye. He says another suspect’s right eye was glossed over or grayed out as if he was blind and the last suspect had a six-point star, with a pitchfork on top of the star, with a “G” in the middle of the star, and a line under the “G.”

The victim also stated that although the men never aimed their firearm at him, they were armed and one of them did state, “Give me everything you got or I am going to kill you.”

As of now, no one is in custody for the attack, but police believe one suspect may be a juvenile. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the investigation division at (229) 878-3159.

