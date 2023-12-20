We're Hiring Wednesday
PCOM South Georgia medical student finds new ways to deal with sleep apnea

The research project that Neeti is working on is titled “Adherence of Repeat Positive Airway Pressure treatment attempts.”
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Do people who tried using a Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) to help their sleep apnea continue using it? Or do they switch to another device?

Those questions are being researched by a South Georgia student Doctor at PCOM in Moultrie.

Many people use a device like a PAP machine. The question is do people stick with the treatment after one attempt? Something one medical student researcher is exploring.

“When my dad was diagnosed with sleep apnea I was in about middle school, early high school and what I recall of that at the time, was his snoring which was a huge tail sign and his fatigue and tiredness throughout the day,” Neeti Shirke, a Medical Student Researcher, said.

The research project that Shirke is working on is titled “Adherence of Repeat Positive Airway Pressure Treatment Attempts.” The data that she collected is based on several factors including age, gender, race and socio-economic status.

Susan Owens has been diagnosed with Sleep Apnea for three years now and is the administrative assistant at OMM. She says the PAP device is working but she would like to explore other options.

“I was diagnosed about three years ago so a little over three years I’ve been wearing a CPAP. I use it every night and I can tell a difference when I don’t use it,” Owens said.

The second phase of the research project will explore whether patients have switched to a different PAP device and its success rate.

“We haven’t looked at is people that have switched machines either during an attempt or in between attempts. So that’s something we are really interested in looking at and we hope to publish it soon,” Shirke said.

The two types of devices commonly used for sleep apnea treatment include CPAP and BIPAP. Susan Owens says she started experiencing symptoms including loud snoring, tiredness, and trouble focusing after contracting COVID.

“I woke up two times with my two eleven-year-old Cocker Spaniels barking in my face. So that kind of gave me a warning that something was wrong and something that has never happened before,” Owens said.

This is the first time Shirke has conducted a medical research study, and she’s using electronic medical records to test the adherence levels of a patient.

“This was a retrospective cohort study using EMR data for insurance billing. So it isn’t perfectly translated into what we wanted to look at. So in order to look at adherence which is what we wanted to look at we had to look at billing which was interesting,” Shirke said.

Shirke hopes her research project will help provide other options for sleep apnea and to be able to reach a larger audience.

