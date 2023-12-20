We're Hiring Wednesday
Jack’s Family Restaurant coming to Albany in January 2024

Jack's Family Restaurant is set to open in January 2024.
Jack's Family Restaurant is set to open in January 2024.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year will also bring a new and anticipated restaurant to the Albany area.

Jack’s Family Restaurant, a Southern-based Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), announced that it will open a restaurant in Albany in January 2024. The restaurant is known across four states for its unique, fresh handmade food, according to a release.

Jack’s menu consists of chicken, biscuits, burgers, hand-spun milkshakes and more.

The Albany location will be at 2323 N. Slappey Blvd. and will mark the 25th location in Georgia. The location will feature the brand’s double drive-thru and Jack’s Digital 2.0 design for faster than ever, the release said.

“We have proudly operated in Georgia for more than 20 years and are excited to now extend the Jack’s family in Albany,” Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess said. “Our mission since we were founded in Alabama in 1960 has been to be good neighbors and to serve our communities with our Southern menu and hospitality. We truly can’t wait to showcase that here.”

Jack’s is currently looking for people for both part-time and full-time positions. Click here to apply.

