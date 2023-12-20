Investigation underway after body discovered in Blakely

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a deceased man on Wednesday morning.

Blakely Chief of Police Will Caudill told News4 that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. regarding a home along Mulberry Lane.

Upon arrival, a 42-year-old man was discovered inside the residence unresponsive. EMTs were called to the scene, and later confirmed the man to be dead.

Details are limited at this time, including the identity of the deceased, as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over investigation of the scene. GBI’s Region 15 office is expected to release additional information later.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.