‘I’m tired of zipping up body bags’: Dougherty Co. coroner hosts Parade of Hearses event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The recent string of shootings across Albany and Dougherty County has prompted the Dougherty County coroner to take action with a Parade of Hearses event.

Coroner Michael Fowler’s goal is to show what the senseless shootings lead to. The parade of 21 hearses lined up in the parking lot of Roses and traveled from East Albany to South Albany. The parade ended at the Government Center downtown, where they were met by members of the community.

Those hearses, each carrying the name of a person who was a victim of homicide in 2023. Fowler not only expressed his concern over the rash of homicides but also his frustration with the black-on-black crime.

He’s calling on the community to take a stand against gun violence.

“Put the guns down, I don’t want to just come up here and talk because we’ve been talking too much but nobody ain’t doing nothing,” Fowler said. “The white man ain’t gotta do it to us no more, we’re doing it to ourselves and nobody ain’t talking. I can’t understand why we’re not talking. It bothers me. Yes, I’m tired of zipping up body bags of my brother and sisters; the ones I got to zip up. As a citizen, we cannot stand by and be afraid to speak up when something is going wrong.”

The coroner held a similar event in 2017 and saw a decrease in homicides, he’s hoping the same as we go into the 2024 New Year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.