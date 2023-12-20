Cold nights and chilly afternoons

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winter’s chill holding firm which keeps us in warm layers through the week. Tonight another frigid one as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s. Clouds roll in for a fair sky with sunshine and chilly highs low-mid 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Expect lows below freezing for a 3rd consecutive morning on Thursday. Look for morning sun to mix in with afternoon clouds and cool upper 50s. Winter’s chill greets the winter solstice @ 10:26pm. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

Following a cold morning look for more clouds and seasonal highs in the low 60s. Saturday mostly cloudy and dry but getting milder as highs top mid-upper 60s through Tuesday. Moisture increases to bring isolated showers on Christmas Eve which become likely on Christmas Day for soggy holiday. Showers extend into early Tuesday. Dry with mild 60s the rest of the week. The next system arrives with wetter and cooler conditions for the final weekend of the year.

