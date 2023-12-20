We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany police searching for suspect wanted on several charges including aggravated assault, cruelty to children

Mykeil Rashaud Rivers mugshot.
Mykeil Rashaud Rivers mugshot.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a man wanted for several charges including aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Mykeil Rashaud Rivers, 26, is wanted on the charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, terroristic threats and acts, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and nine counts of cruelty to a child in the third degree, according to officials.

Rivers reportedly knocked his child’s mother’s tooth out and choked her because an unknown man texted her phone, according to officials.

Rivers then stole her debit card and used it. The actions were done in the presence of nine children.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 302-0784.

