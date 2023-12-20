Albany police search for missing man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Robert Bayne, 26, was last seen on Tuesday at his home in the 3100 block of Graystone Lane wearing a gray jacket, black shirt and burgundy pants.

According to APD, he left his home with a knife and was threatening to possibly harm himself.

He weighs around 150 pounds and is 5′9″.

If anyone has information on his location, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

