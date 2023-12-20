We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany police search for missing man

Photo of Robert Bayne
Photo of Robert Bayne(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Robert Bayne, 26, was last seen on Tuesday at his home in the 3100 block of Graystone Lane wearing a gray jacket, black shirt and burgundy pants.

According to APD, he left his home with a knife and was threatening to possibly harm himself.

He weighs around 150 pounds and is 5′9″.

If anyone has information on his location, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

