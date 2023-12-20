Father facing murder charge in son’s Albany shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man who was also injured in an early December shooting in Albany has now been charged with murder in relation to the shooting death of his son, the Albany Police Department (APD) confirmed.

Germaine Stephens, who was seriously injured in the December 6th shooting on Willard Avenue, has now been charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stephens was charged in relation to the shooting because he “introduced the act of gun violence and assault...which led to multiple victims being assaulted and one being killed,” according to an APD statement. The shooting led to the death of his son, Keyunte Stephens.

Germaine was arrested on Dec. 13 after being discharged from the hospital. He is now one of four other suspects in the shooting.

WALB has requested more information and clarification on why he is facing murder and other charges in the shooting.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 854-0103.

