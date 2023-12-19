Vehicle found in Cordele after being reported stolen

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) found a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Early Tuesday morning, around 3:00 a.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling the city limits of Cordele and located an unoccupied black Ford Expedition near the 28th alley and Hickory Street.

According to CCSO, the vehicle was reported stolen to the Cordele Police Department (CPD) around 1:30 a.m. and CCSO notified and turned the scene over to CPD.

