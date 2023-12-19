We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Vehicle found in Cordele after being reported stolen

Cordele Police Department has had multiple resignations over the past year
Cordele Police Department has had multiple resignations over the past year(WALB)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) found a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Early Tuesday morning, around  3:00 a.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling the city limits of Cordele and located an unoccupied black Ford Expedition near the 28th alley and Hickory Street.

According to CCSO, the vehicle was reported stolen to the Cordele Police Department (CPD) around 1:30 a.m. and CCSO notified and turned the scene over to CPD.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bo Dukes pleads guilty to three additional charges in multiple rape cases.
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to 3 additional charges in multiple rape cases
Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday...
2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery
The inmate was found dead in his cell at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.
GBI investigating Irwin Co. inmate death
Valdosta Police Department officers are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run...
Suspect arrested in Valdosta hit-and-run
Tracey Hester has been the City Manager of Dawson for around 4 years.
Dawson City manager placed on paid administrative leave, ‘city council reviews work’

Latest News

Valdosta Police Department officers are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run...
Suspect arrested in Valdosta hit-and-run
One man was arrested in connection to the shooting at Odom's Pool Room on Dec. 16.
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Cordele shooting
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Valdosta Fire Dept. investigating apartment fire that left 15 displaced
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to three additional charges in multiple rape cases.
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to 3 additional charges in multiple rape cases