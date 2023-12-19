Valdosta Fire Dept. investigating apartment fire that left 15 displaced

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to an apartment fire at the 1700 block of South Patterson Street on Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. VFD responded to a fire at the Valdosta Apartments and Rooms. The first fire unit arrived in under 4 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Valdosta Fire Department)

According to VFD, fire crews quickly brought the fire under control with no injuries reported and there was no one inside the apartment building unit at the time of the incident.

All occupants safely escaped the building prior to VFD arrival.

Fifteen occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valdosta Police Department and SGMC EMS also assisted on scene.

