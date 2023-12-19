We're Hiring Wednesday
Turner Co. rail crossing set for closures in January

Railroad crossing sign
Keep in mind that the dates of the closures are subject to change.(WBAY)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Norfolk Southern Railroad notified the Georgia Department of Transportation that a railroad crossing in Ashburn will undergo maintenance at two locations in January.

The first closure is scheduled form 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 8 on SR 7 in Ashburn. Traffic headed northbound will be interrupted at the intersection of SR 112/32 and SR 7 in Crisp County. Southbound traffic will be interrupted at the interseciton of SR 7 and SR 33 in Crisp County, according to the release.

The second closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 11 on SR 32. Traffic headed westbound will be interrupted at the intersection of SR 112 and SR 7 and eastbound traffic will be interrupted at the intersection of SR 33 in Ashburn.

Click here for details about the detour routes for both scheduled closures. Keep in mind that the dates of the closures are subject to change.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

