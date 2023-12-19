We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

But he didn’t know it until recently.

When Jerry Evans and his girlfriend visited the state park earlier this year, he picked up what he thought was a piece of clear glass.

Evans said he put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home that day.

After returning home, he started thinking about that piece of glass and sent it off to the Gemological Institute of America for identification.

A few weeks later, his find was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said.

According to park officials, the diamond is the largest registered at the park since 2020, when another visitor found a 9.07-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bo Dukes pleads guilty to three additional charges in multiple rape cases.
Bo Dukes pleads guilty to 3 additional charges in multiple rape cases
Valdosta Police Department officers are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run...
Suspect arrested in Valdosta hit-and-run
The inmate was found dead in his cell at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.
GBI investigating Irwin Co. inmate death
Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday...
2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery
Tracey Hester has been the City Manager of Dawson for around 4 years.
Dawson City manager placed on paid administrative leave, ‘city council reviews work’

Latest News

FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci says she is cancer-free after surgery
A total of $4,832 was raised for the Junior League of Albany, Georgia.
Modern Gas Company celebrates giving back with annual Rib Showdown funds
On Monday, Dec. 18, the School district announced that Rusty Meadows had been placed on...
Cook Co. principal placed on administrative leave in wake of criminal activity allegations
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts
President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy for former Justice O'Connor. (CNN)
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts