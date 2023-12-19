Pass on The Joy: Gifts that Give

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Giving gifts always makes you feel good, but what if you could do something even better and give a gift that keeps on giving? I’m talking about presents that pay-it forward to charities. You buy a present; they give a present to someone in need. Ivanhoe has some of the best ways you can pass on the joy of the holidays … all with the presents you buy.

Buy, wrap, give, repeat!

But what if the gifts you give do more than just bring joy to one person?

It’s easy to give a gift that counts. Need to send a gift basket? At Packed with Purpose, you can find gifts with impact for every occasion. Choose chocolates and help create jobs for veterans. Popcorn supports sustainable farming, Cookies open barriers for employment. Since they’ve launched, they’ve impacted a million and a half lives.

Each bag bought from The Tote Project fights human trafficking and supports survivors. Totes cost between 25 and 38 bucks. Over the past 10 years, they’ve donated 50 thousand dollars to the cause.

Buy a reusable grocery bag from The Feed Project for $88 and provide 50 meals to school children in need.

How about gifting a wild animal or at least adopting one? At myfahlo.com you can buy a bracelet that’s linked to a real-life animal in the wild and you can track it. Options include sea turtles, polar bears, lions and more.

And for the gardener in the family, if you buy this succulent garden at Lula’s Garden, you’ll be providing six months of water for someone in a developing country.

A great gift for those who already have everything, Lotto Love puts a charitable spin on scratch off lotto tickets. Just buy the ticket, give the gift, watch as they reveal which charities their gift has helped this holiday season.

No matter which gifts you choose, the best part, every single gift keeps on giving,

One more to think about: Feed Good gives millions of meals to children around the globe. To date, 126 million school meals have been given by people buying products on Feed Projects.

