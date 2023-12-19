Modern Gas Company celebrates giving back with annual Rib Showdown funds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Modern Gas Company celebrated the beginning of the giving season by announcing the proceeds from the 2023 Rib Showdown held in Chehaw Park in October.

A total of $4,832 was raised for the Junior League of Albany, Georgia, according to the release.

“We are thrilled that the Rib Showdown successfully generated funds for the Junior League of Albany, GA for the third year in a row,” Mark Holloway, Modern Gas CEO said.

This year’s event was expanded to feature a Georgia Barbecue Association (GBA) sanctioned competition in addition to the backyard competition.

35 teams of sanctioned and backyard BBQ rib masters competed for the first-place title.

The winners of the GBA Sanctioned Competition include:

GBA Sanctioned Competition: Grand Champion – Rescue Smokers ($2,000 + trophy) Reserve Champion – Posse Q ($2000 + trophy)

Backyard Competition: First Place – (Trophy + $500 cash) Second Place – (Trophy + $300 cash) Third Place – (Trophy + $100 cash) Fourth Place – (Trophy + $100 gift card) Fifth Place – (Trophy + $50 gift card)



“The League does so much for women and children in our community and it makes us proud to support their efforts.” Erin Monahan, President of the Junior League of Albany, said. “This year’s event proceeds are making a direct impact on three vital local organizations: Open Arms Inc., Children’s Miracle Network, and CASA, dedicated to supporting children in foster care. It’s more than just financial support; our members found immense joy in volunteering at the event, allowing us to give back to the community in multiple meaningful ways.”

Since its creation 11 years ago, the Rib Showdown has grown into a much-anticipated community event featuring food trucks, activities, grill demonstrations, live local bands and more. The addition of the sanctioned GBA competition made this year’s event even more exciting, according to the release.

“Expanding with the GBA competition allowed us to draw grilling enthusiasts from across the southwest Georgia area, amplifying the visibility of our event,” Wendy Salter, President of Modern Gas, said. “We received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both our returning and new competition teams. While they fiercely rivaled for the top grand prize, their camaraderie and support for fellow competitors remained remarkably strong, fostering a true sense of teamwork among friends.”

Plans for the 2024 Modern Gas Rib Showdown are already underway.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.