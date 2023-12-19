Lowndes Co. apartment fire displaces 15 residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just a week before Christmas, 15 South Georgia residents are without a home after an early morning fire in their apartment building in Lowndes County.

After midnight Tuesday morning, a fire started on Salif Wahid’s bed. He told me he tried to pull his mattress out of his apartment, but that only made the fire bigger.

“I went in the restroom for about 20-25 minutes I came out there was a fire about the diameter of a yard,” Salif Wahid, a resident, said, “I thought it was best to drag it out the door, in the process of doing that when I opened the door the flame got bigger and just engulfed so I had to drop it leave everything behind.”

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said fire crews got the fire under control and no one was hurt. All the tenants got out of the before firefighters got there.

“The first fire unit arrived within 4 minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from one unit,” Boutwell said.

“This is the first time in my life I ever experienced a house fire…it’s very devastating and traumatic,” Wahid said.

According to the building owners, the power has been turned off for all units to inspect the electrical meters connected to each unit.

“We want to remind everyone has we are experiencing colder weather to be safe with any heating sources,” Boutwell said.

Another resident said that the American Red Cross offered all 15 residents impacted with recovery assistance — including the immediate need for blankets due to the cold weather.

“I don’t have no ID, I don’t have a phone, clothes, or a place to stay but I was blessed enough to get a $350 donation from the Red Cross,” Wahid said.

Chief Brian Boutwell said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators believe the fire was an accident.

The Valdosta Fire Chief said fire crews got the fire under control and no one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.