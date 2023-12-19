‘I’ve never seen this many in my life’: Santa Claus takes over Albany museum exhibit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a Santa Galore at the Thronateeska Museum where you can find St. Nick, Santa Claus and even more versions of the jolly man himself.

You won’t just find the signature white beard and rosy cheeks Santa because around every corner is a new interpretation of Santa Claus.

Over 3,000 Santa Claus figures and memorabilia make up a Santa Claus Exhibit at Thronateeska Museum. (walb)

“There really are a whole bunch of Santas. I’ve never seen this many in my life,” said Emmalyn McCurdy, an Artisan Alliance Educator.

The collection was inherited from Santa Claus himself who also goes by Don Fisher. He said that 37 years ago he started collecting Santa memorabilia and figures. Now he has over 6,000 collectibles, and over 3,000 of his collection is currently on display. For him, it’s his way of spreading magic during the holiday season.

“Santa Clause brings love and joy and peace. Magic is important,” he said.

Santa Claus, a.k.a Don Fisher has collected over 6,000 Santa Claus pieces over the years. (Thronateeska Museum)

The Santa collection also has a historical tie to Albany.

“The Santas are directly tied to Bob’s candy, a huge manufacturer,” said Jackie Entz, Director of Education for the Artisan Alliance. “And the McCormack family was very special because they figured out how to make the crook in the candy cane so all of the Santas came to us because of Bob’s Candy, a huge piece of Albany’s history.”

Santa is definitely checking his list and he’s checking it twice. The Santa Wonderland here at the Thronateeska Discover Center will be open until December 30th. It will be closed on Christmas Day but will open the next day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The admission fee for the exhibit is included in the overall museum admissions which is $7 for adults and $6 for children.

“Ho ho ho and a happy holiday and Merry Christmas to all,” Fisher said.

