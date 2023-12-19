We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Holiday week cold and dry

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday week kicked off sunny, and dry with seasonably cool highs in the low 60s. Tonight a dry cold front passes with a shift in winds and much colder air. Lows tumble near/below freezing for a frigid Tuesday morning. Abundant sunshine follows with no warmth as highs only top mid-upper 40s near 50.

Prepare for another very cold and frosty night as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s Wednesday. Midweek brings more clouds and chilly highs upper 40s low 50s.

The steak of freezing cold temperatures continue Thursday morning. Once again lows are in the low 30s followed by highs a tad higher upper 50s. Thursday, Dec. 21 is the winter solstice which occurs at 10:27pm. It’ll be the shortest day and longest night of the year. If you not a fan of early sunsets, each day after the solstice will bring more daylight.

Finally, lows are above freezing but still in the 30s Friday. Temperatures begin to moderate as seasonal highs low 60s return Friday afternoon.

As we enter the holiday weekend, dry conditions continue on Saturday however rain returns on Sunday becoming likely on Christmas Day. It’s be the 5th consecutive weekend with rainy weather. Expect mild highs in the mid 60s while lows are cool ranging from the low 40s to low 50s through the holiday period.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson police and the GBI are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting.
Dawson police, GBI investigating deadly Dawson shooting
WALB has reached out to Dougherty County Schools for more details, and we will update you as...
Monroe Comp. High School cheer coach resigns
Georgia State Patrol is awaiting an update on the man's condition.
Man facing several charges following single-vehicle crash in Turner County
Westley (left) and Precious Spears (right) graduated on Dec. 9.
Husband, wife graduate together with bachelor’s degrees from Albany State University
Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday...
2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday Dec 18
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast