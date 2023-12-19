Holiday week cold and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday week kicked off sunny, and dry with seasonably cool highs in the low 60s. Tonight a dry cold front passes with a shift in winds and much colder air. Lows tumble near/below freezing for a frigid Tuesday morning. Abundant sunshine follows with no warmth as highs only top mid-upper 40s near 50.

Prepare for another very cold and frosty night as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s Wednesday. Midweek brings more clouds and chilly highs upper 40s low 50s.

The steak of freezing cold temperatures continue Thursday morning. Once again lows are in the low 30s followed by highs a tad higher upper 50s. Thursday, Dec. 21 is the winter solstice which occurs at 10:27pm. It’ll be the shortest day and longest night of the year. If you not a fan of early sunsets, each day after the solstice will bring more daylight.

Finally, lows are above freezing but still in the 30s Friday. Temperatures begin to moderate as seasonal highs low 60s return Friday afternoon.

As we enter the holiday weekend, dry conditions continue on Saturday however rain returns on Sunday becoming likely on Christmas Day. It’s be the 5th consecutive weekend with rainy weather. Expect mild highs in the mid 60s while lows are cool ranging from the low 40s to low 50s through the holiday period.

