Gang Prosecution Unit combats gang violence throughout Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is dealing with a gang problem.

The state has responded with the Gang Prosecution Unit, which has been in force for a little over a year.

WALB’s Jim Wallace speaks with Michael Tabarrok, assistant attorney general with the gang protection unit, about the progress made by the gang unit.

“Well, with the gang unit, and we’re a statewide gang unit. We’re based in Atlanta, GA. However, we have regional prosecutors that myself being when I’m here in Albany, we also have a regional prosecutor in Augusta, so far. And so, by the gang unit since July 1, 2022, we’ve indicted over 90 individuals across the state of Georgia that includes 48 in South Georgia from Bryan County over on the coast with the 17 people who died here in Broward County. Those charges include murder, human trafficking, drug offenses, weapon offenses. We have 10 people indicted in Columbus and five people indicted down in Thomas County. Now of those, more than 90 individuals indicted, we’ve obtained that right now, 29 convictions.”

The gang problems in South Georgia, how serious are they right now?

“Sadly, South Georgia really isn’t different than most of the rest of the state. What we’re seeing, whether you’re in a larger city such as Columbus, Savannah, Albany, Valdosta, or you’re in a smaller town that Camilla, Bainbridge. All of these locations are having similar gang problems, and it’s estimated that somewhere between 60 to 90 percent of all violent crime, all violent crime is gang-related. And it unfairly impacts the communities which, which needs help the most. The socioeconomically challenged communities. Those are the ones that gangs threaten the safety and we just see it happening all over the state of Georgia, whether in Atlanta. Or whether you’re in. I mean. Gangs are here, they’re violent and they’re out committing crimes, praying on the citizens. And so we’re just trying to do the best that we can to make that difference and try to protect the citizens of Georgia.

With the state sponsoring this specialized game prosecution, what do you see happening in the new year?

“Well, part of what we are able to offer as the gang unit is we have experienced prosecutors and experienced investigators and we look to form partnerships across the state. We’re looking to see who needs help, who wants to accept our help and let us come in and. Assist them. Our goal as a unit is to be a force multiplier. We weren’t here to try to say that we know things better than everybody else. We’re here to help out. We’re here to provide expert witnesses. We’re here to provide advice. We’re here to assist in investigations.”

But we see the criminals organizing their crime in gangs, so it makes sense to organize all the law enforcement together to fight them. Mike Tabarrok, the assistant attorney general with the gang unit prosecutors unit. Thank you very much for joining us.

“Thank you Jim for having me.”

