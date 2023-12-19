We're Hiring Wednesday
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Photo of Audrianna Williams(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By Mackenzie Petrie and WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Dougherty County teacher was arrested and bonded out on sex assault charges on Tuesday.

Audrianna Williams, 31, was arrested on two counts of sexual assault by teacher/principal/asst principal/other adm. She posted a $2,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.

The Dougherty County School System issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon in light of her charges:

“Audrianna Williams, a former Dougherty County School System teacher, was charged by the Dougherty County School System Police Department with two counts of Sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority (O.C.G.A.16-6-5.1). The charges were filed as the result of an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.”

Last week, Williams resigned her position in lieu of termination by the Dougherty County Board of Education.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, a Dougherty County teacher was placed on administrative leave. A statement released by the Dougherty County School System said the discipline was connected to a “possible inappropriate relationship between a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher and student.”

WALB’s Mackenzie Petrie will have more details on her arrest and the full story on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6.

